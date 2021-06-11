Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster Sells 27,046 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 27,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $1,236,272.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,626,954 shares in the company, valued at $74,368,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,400,602.96.

On Monday, March 22nd, Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,424 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,218,168.64.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 10,277 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $565,748.85.

On Monday, March 15th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,303 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $707,680.83.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,263,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,555. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.28. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

