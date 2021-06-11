Super Zero Protocol Trading 12% Lower Over Last Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $72.59 million and $1.79 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,351.64 or 0.06356653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00154203 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 633,495,090 coins and its circulating supply is 318,957,524 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

