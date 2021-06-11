SureRemit (RMT) One Day Volume Hits $22,589.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SureRemit has a market cap of $3.34 million and $22,589.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SureRemit has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00055954 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00151613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00185914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.72 or 0.01099883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,405.18 or 1.00173572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002704 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

