Suretly (SUR) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,223.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 66.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Suretly coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Suretly has a total market cap of $73,928.96 and $2,223.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Suretly Coin Profile

SUR is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

