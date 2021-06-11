Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Director Jeff Goater Sells 234,727 Shares

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $1,798,008.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SURF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.52. 796,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,575. The company has a market capitalization of $326.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.88. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SURF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surface Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 986,495 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 661,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

