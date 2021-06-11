SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Tops $8.72 on Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $8.72 or 0.00023469 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $221.63 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00059592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00022202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.07 or 0.00791585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00086141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00045061 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 223,703,498 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

