suterusu Price Tops $0.0072 on Top Exchanges (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One suterusu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a market cap of $27.80 million and approximately $470,401.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00059838 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00022179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.50 or 0.00799526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00086204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00045016 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

