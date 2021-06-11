SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Sees Large Volume Increase

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 11,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 483,013 shares.The stock last traded at $569.76 and had previously closed at $566.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.60.

The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $555.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,325 shares of company stock worth $3,168,819 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

