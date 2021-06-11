SVB Leerink Trims Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Target Price to $54.00

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) had its price objective lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 136.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FMTX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forma Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FMTX traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,318. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). On average, analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,982 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,502,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,920,000. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.