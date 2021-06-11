SVB Leerink Trims Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Target Price to $54.00

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) had its price objective lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 136.32% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FMTX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forma Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.
NASDAQ:FMTX traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,318. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,982 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,502,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,920,000. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.
Forma Therapeutics Company Profile
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
