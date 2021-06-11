Swap Price Tops $0.0356 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. Swap has a market cap of $475,822.36 and $1,346.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swap has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00056235 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00156412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00189561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.32 or 0.01115185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,587.77 or 0.99885741 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 13,355,114 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

