Swarm City Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $402,345.84 and $10.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm City coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00057805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.20 or 0.00768388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00085148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Swarm City Coin Profile

SWT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

