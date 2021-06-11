Swarm Price Reaches $0.0645 on Exchanges (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $22,049.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00056698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.45 or 0.00748384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00083925 BTC.

Swarm Profile

SWM is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

