Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Short Interest Down 82.9% in May

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,027,000 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the May 13th total of 17,670,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 409.1 days.
Swedish Match AB (publ) stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,624. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $9.85.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile
