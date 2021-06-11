Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Short Interest Down 82.9% in May

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,027,000 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the May 13th total of 17,670,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 409.1 days.

Swedish Match AB (publ) stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,624. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

