Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Up 875.0% in May

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 875.0% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SWMAY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,573. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.40. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $9.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.9036 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

SWMAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. AlphaValue lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

