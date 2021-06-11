SwftCoin Hits One Day Volume of $5.22 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $7.73 million and $5.22 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One SwftCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00061524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00022566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.01 or 0.00828175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00087684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00045877 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

