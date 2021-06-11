SwftCoin (SWFTC) Trading Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One SwftCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00057352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00022121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.36 or 0.00759273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00084447 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

