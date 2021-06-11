Swingby Hits Market Cap of $24.54 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Swingby has a market cap of $24.54 million and approximately $686,700.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002305 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00057899 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00059592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00022202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,675,056 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

