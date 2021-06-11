Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,200 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Magellan Health worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $94.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.97 and a 52-week high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

