Swiss National Bank Acquires New Shares in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of ModivCare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at about $25,843,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at about $24,994,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,813,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at about $18,589,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth about $11,203,000.

Shares of MODV opened at $161.78 on Friday. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.98 and a 12-month high of $184.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.56.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

