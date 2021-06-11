Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,280,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,944,000. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,717,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,182,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after acquiring an additional 249,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

FCPT stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.17.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

