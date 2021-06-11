Swiss National Bank Buys 7,900 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.11% of Sunnova Energy International worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.99. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. Research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOVA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

