Swiss National Bank Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of Tenable worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 45,756 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,133,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,160,000 after buying an additional 72,471 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,157,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TENB opened at $42.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.22 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.76. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Tenable’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,497,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $171,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,629.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,578 shares of company stock valued at $7,798,126 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TENB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

