Swiss National Bank Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Cryoport worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

CYRX stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. Cryoport’s revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

CYRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $600,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,912.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $278,975.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,347 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

