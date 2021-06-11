Swiss National Bank Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of SVMK worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in SVMK by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,624,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,046,000 after purchasing an additional 410,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,998,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,343,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,321,000 after buying an additional 29,060 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,227,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,277,000 after buying an additional 155,168 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $21.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SVMK Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

In related news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $117,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $314,786.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,291 shares of company stock worth $698,694 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

