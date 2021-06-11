Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Cohu worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 8.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

