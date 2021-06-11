Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Tronox worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tronox by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,169,000 after buying an additional 298,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tronox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,455,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,764,000 after purchasing an additional 70,521 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,609,000 after purchasing an additional 798,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 186,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,919,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

In related news, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,062.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $107,732.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE TROX opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.67. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $24.81.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.69 million. Tronox had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.