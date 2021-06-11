Swiss National Bank Purchases 7,400 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of 1Life Healthcare worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 5.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,234,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,477,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 154.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 19,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $80,717.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $46,148.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,567.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,521 shares of company stock worth $5,022,893 in the last ninety days.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $33.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 1.26. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

