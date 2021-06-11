Swiss National Bank Purchases 93,700 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 26,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. The company’s revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,827.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $227,816.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 877,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,051.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,338 shares of company stock worth $487,423. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

