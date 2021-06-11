Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Inovalon worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter worth $46,906,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Inovalon by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,820,000 after buying an additional 905,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Inovalon by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 562,965 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the fourth quarter worth $8,358,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inovalon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,084,000 after buying an additional 313,443 shares during the last quarter. 34.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,200. Corporate insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

