swisspartners Ltd. Acquires Shares of 40,800 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 3.0% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.62.

Shares of DHI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,949. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.15.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,842. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.