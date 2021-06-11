swisspartners Ltd. Invests $4.32 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,000. S&P Global accounts for approximately 3.5% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 35.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,141,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,664,000 after buying an additional 297,617 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 32,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,454,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 24.1% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 16.5% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 18,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $389.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.27. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $398.55. The firm has a market cap of $93.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.75.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

