swisspartners Ltd. Sells 22,264 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

swisspartners Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,264 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 0.9% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,125,000 after purchasing an additional 86,049 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $180.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,326. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.40 and a twelve month high of $182.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

