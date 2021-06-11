Switch (ESH) Price Hits $0.0135 on Exchanges

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Switch has a total market capitalization of $163,128.78 and approximately $2,820.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Switch has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00141496 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000114 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.78 or 0.00676523 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Switch Coin Profile

Switch is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag . Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

