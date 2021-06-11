Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Sells $1,044,500.00 in Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,280,290.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE SWCH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,373. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Switch’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Switch by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Switch by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.