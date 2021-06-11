SWYFT Hits Market Capitalization of $15,611.50 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. SWYFT has a total market capitalization of $15,611.50 and $6,099.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SWYFT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SWYFT has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SWYFT

SWYFTT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

