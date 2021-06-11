SWYFT (SWYFTT) Price Hits $0.0209 on Top Exchanges

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, SWYFT has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SWYFT has a total market cap of $14,797.77 and $7,087.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SWYFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00057645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00022156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.92 or 0.00761189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00084718 BTC.

SWYFT Profile

SWYFTT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

