Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Down 89.2% in May

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the May 13th total of 249,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,263,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SEGI stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,641,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,229,049. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03.
Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile
See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.