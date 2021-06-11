Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Down 89.2% in May

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the May 13th total of 249,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,263,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SEGI stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,641,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,229,049. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03.

Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc, a motion picture distribution and marketing company, specializes in acquisition, distribution, and the development of marketing campaigns for feature films in the United States and internationally. Its activities include film acquisitions, publicity, print advertising, billboard advertising, film distribution, and online marketing.

