SYNC Network Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $429,395.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.93 or 0.00456615 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003689 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016751 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.55 or 0.01210647 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 148,449,427 coins and its circulating supply is 117,945,489 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.