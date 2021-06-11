Syntropy Reaches Market Capitalization of $74.31 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Syntropy has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Syntropy has a total market cap of $74.31 million and $778,622.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00056801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00022249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.98 or 0.00753887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00084621 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 391,469,589 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.