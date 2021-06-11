Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $97.53 million and $2.08 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.10 or 0.00435107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00012017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000200 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 613,888,298 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

