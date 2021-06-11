T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $191.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.70. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $117.13 and a 1-year high of $196.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

