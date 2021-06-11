T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 71,000 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 2.9% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.30% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $118,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,433. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.13 and a 1 year high of $196.73.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

