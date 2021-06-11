T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.83.

TTOO has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. Creative Planning raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 65,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

TTOO opened at $1.38 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $207.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 796.57% and a negative net margin of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.