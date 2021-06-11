Tael Reaches Market Cap of $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can now be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $34.91, $62.56, $24.72 and $7.20.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00056963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00022090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.52 or 0.00756761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00084209 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

