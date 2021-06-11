Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $680.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will post $680.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $650.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $725.00 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $996.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.89.

TTWO opened at $184.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.11. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $130.99 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

