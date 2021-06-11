Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Holdings Decreased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,459 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 84.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $184.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.11. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.99 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 15th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.89.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

