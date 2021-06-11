TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $31.07

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.07, but opened at $30.30. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 105,713 shares.

TAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.46.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.53 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

