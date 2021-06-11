TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $31.07

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.07, but opened at $30.30. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 105,713 shares.
TAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.46.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.53 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.
About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
