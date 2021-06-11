Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Major Shareholder Sells $1,422,136.28 in Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 84,853 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $1,422,136.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Talos Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 91,298 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $1,516,459.78.

On Monday, June 7th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 97,773 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,569,256.65.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 78,641 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,208,712.17.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $1,479,000.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $456,805.44.

On Monday, May 24th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $51,332.64.

On Monday, March 15th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88.

TALO traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.91. 569,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,686. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.34. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

TALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Talos Energy by 340.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Talos Energy by 44.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.