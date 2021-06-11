Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Acquires 2,397 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises 1.4% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock worth $7,070,858 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $171.05. 9,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,963. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.17 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

