Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the quarter. Ventas comprises about 1.7% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,833,000 after purchasing an additional 392,088 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,110 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,538,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,750,000 after purchasing an additional 94,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $200,655,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,714,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,136,000 after purchasing an additional 251,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,711. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.22. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $58.43.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,716. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

